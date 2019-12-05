Enchanted world: Camille Playhouse to premier Beauty and the Beast

The Camille Playhouse will premier Disney’s Beauty and the Beast play at 8 p.m. Friday for members of the community to enjoy an evening of magic while supporting local talent.

Beauty and the Beast is an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.

“It is the Disney version of the classic Beauty and the Beast and it is straight out of a dream, it really is. Our costumes are fantastic, our set is fantastic and there is so much talent in this community that it is perfect for the holiday season,” Chris Ikner, executive artistic director, said.

The play is based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature and the stage version includes all the songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with the new songs by Menken and Tim Rice, the Camille Playhouse page for the event reads.

“This is something that you will not see anywhere else in the Valley, it truly is one of a kind,” Ikner said. “It’s appropriate for the entire family; this is the Disney movie and musical live so definitely bring the entire family to any of our shows.”

The show will continue at 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will run again next weekend at the same times.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit camilleplayhouse.net or call (956) 542-8900.

Founded in 1964, Camille Playhouse was created to stimulate interest in theatre by the presentation of plays and the development and application of the arts necessary to such presentation, utilizing the talents and abilities of interested persons in Brownsville and neighboring communities.

“We’ve been around for a while now, we are in our 56th season and I feel like we are growing more and more each year,” Ikner said. “It is truly a gem in the community and if you haven’t seen one of our spectacular shows and seen the amazing talent that we have in Brownsville please come out and support.”

