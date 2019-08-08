Employees ready to receive and keep customers safe during tax-free weekend

Hundreds of employees are getting ready at the Sunrise Mall to welcome customers from the Rio Grande Valley and Mexican border cities to take advantage of the back to school tax-free weekend.

The tax-free weekend runs from Friday to Sunday and stores have promotions as high as 50 percent off on all merchandise. During the three-day tax free holiday, shoppers can make purchases of clothing, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 without having to pay taxes on the items.

“Our stores will have a number of discounts available to help out the parents. We are also opening early, we have extended hours,” Sunrise Mall Marketing Director Susie Torres said.

Claudia Collins, Merchandise Supervisor at JCPenney, said all the store employees will be working this weekend.

“We are getting ready for this weekend. We are displaying all the merchandise we have, all the uniforms, jeans. All the merchandise,” she said. “We are trying to keep it clean and organized so it’s easier for customers to buy the uniforms.”

The JCPenney in the Sunrise Mall currently has more than 110 employees and have undergone active-shooter training to ensure shoppers are safe.

Collins said she was very sad about the recent attack against Hispanics in El Paso but there haven’t been any safety concerns in the store. She said guards are always walking around the store to keep customers safe and the lights in the parking lot are on at night.

“They all know what to do; they know where they have to take people and where they can hide them. They know where they have to go and what they have to do,” Collins said.

Collins said JCPenney mainly relies on the mall security guards but they do have three in-store guards.

“I know the mall is going to have some extra security this weekend because of what happened (in El Paso) but everything here has been pretty calm,” she said. “We haven’t had any safety issue … the security guard is always walking around here.”

Silvia Farias, an RGV resident who was back-to-school shopping with her two granddaughters Thursday said she is not worried about a possible attack happening.

“I just leave everything in God’s hands, I mean it happens everywhere now, in Walmart, churches, everywhere,” Farias said. “It doesn’t even cross my mind. I am not going to stop going out just because of that.”

When asked about how many guards will be working at the mall this weekend, Torres said the mall is not releasing any information in regards to security.

Randy Hargrove, spokesman for the Walmart Inc., said the retailer is doing all that it can to ensure shoppers are safe while they shop during the tax free weekend.

With Saturday’s deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso that left 22 dead, and threats made against the Walmart in Weslaco, some shoppers might be concerned about safety issues.

“We are always assessing our stores for need and if there is a need to deploy additional resources we will do that as necessary,” Hargrove said.

He said there may be some stores that have changes in security and it is just part of Walmart’s ongoing evaluation.

“We have a robust process where we look at our stores and make those determinations,” Hargrove said.

Walmart has asset protection teams on site who have undergone special training such as dealing with escalations. The stores are also equipped with surveillance cameras that are inside and outside of the stores.

The retailer has also started to place watch towers in the parking lots that are equipped with smart cameras and other devices to help with security.

“We have associates in front of the stores that are helping with returns, checking receipts but they are also our first point of entry too,” Hargrove said.

“Safety is a top priority for us….you can’t ever predict violence, no retailer is immune from it but you can try and prepare and offer training and we have taken that seriously,” he said.

