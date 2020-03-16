Emergency alert: Residents encouraged to sign up for COVID-19 info

The city of Brownsville is encouraging all city employees as well as Brownsville residents to enroll in Emergency Alert Brownsville, the city’s emergency notification system, to get the latest coronavirus news “quickly, efficiently and accurately.”

To sign up, visit cob.us/1718/emergency-alert-brownsville

Health officials have reported no cases of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the Rio Grande Valley, though Texas had 80 reported cases as of press time Monday, with community spread detected in Brazoria, Dallas, Matagorda and Montgomery counties.

City Manager Noel Bernal said the city is keeping a close eye on the situation as it evolves and is following the lead of the Texas Department of State Health Services. The TDSHS website is still the best place to go for the latest information on the coronavirus in Texas, he said.

Bernal said the city is staying in regular communication with federal, state and county officials, as well as officials from the Brownsville Independent School District, Texas Southmost College, key health care providers and nonprofit organizations with higher risk clients.

City employees who are sick are being asked to stay home, and the city is suspending all non-essential travel by city employees to destinations outside Texas and the United States. The city is also implementing its flu protocol in the library, transit, events center and recreation center buildings, and encouraging employees and residents to practice sensible social distancing, which means keeping a distance of at least six feet between other people to minimize contact as much as possible.

“Health care professionals and officials advise us that this is a fluid situation, and that more changes will occur and more measures will be needed in the days, weeks and months ahead,” Bernal said. “We will continue to look to the (TDSHS) for additional guidance, provide regular updates when we get them and announce additional measures as the situation warrants next steps.”