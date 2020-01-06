Embracing tradition: Local bakery shares Rosca de Reyes process

To many people living on the Mexico-U.S. Border, El Día de los Reyes Magos, or Kings Day, is a day to celebrate together by eating the famous Rosca de Reyes and wrap up the holidays to start the normal routine.

El Día de los Reyes, the holiday, celebrates the arrival of the three wise men or Magi: Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar in Bethlehem where they found the Baby Jesus wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.

“I am very happy that for the past few years Mexican traditions in the United States have started to get ingrained,” Patricia Mar, a member of the family who owns Las Palmas Bakery, said. “Us, as Mexicans, have this tradition deeply ingrained. My mom would always make us put the little shoe and we would get a gift; not as big as we did in Christmas because we live at the border, but just something to celebrate Día de Reyes and obviously we would eat the Rosca de Reyes.

“Now my children, who were born here, they’re 17 years old and even though that tradition is not rooted that much here, they know it is time for the rosca and that we have to celebrate.”

Mar said it does not matter what religion people identify with to celebrate Día de los Reyes Magos. She said nowadays the tradition is a way to spend time together as a family and celebrate the holidays.

“It does not matter if you’re a Christian or not, it is just a part of our Latin culture,” she said. “We get together, we eat la Rosca de Reyes and of course whoever gets El Niño will have to pay the tamales on el Día de la Candelaria.”

The businesswoman said it is important for the community to support local bakeries because the quality of their products can’t be compared to those found at supermarkets. She said it takes four hours to finish a Rosca de Reyes.

“For the same reason that this tradition is very popular everywhere, now we see Rosca de Reyes everywhere, when before we would just see it at local bakeries like us and nowadays it’s at bigger supermarkets,” she said. “But the rosca you’re eating at a supermarket was made more than a month ago, and us, and all of the local bakeries, do everything by hand and daily; we don’t use conservatives, our roscas are totally handcrafted.”

Mar said the process to make a Rosca de Reyes is delicate but that she is happy all of the customers who have gone asking for one in the past few years at the bakery have gotten one. She said they bake all weekend including nightshifts.

“The time it takes to make a rosca is about four hours. Sometimes we get people on Día de Reyes on the evening and they want a rosca, and if we ran out they say ‘please, make it right now, I’ll wait’ because they think we just have to bake it but that’s not how it is,” she said. “It is a delicate process and it takes four hours, of course our ovens have a big capacity so we don’t do them one by one.”

Mar said it is important to continue the sweet bread tradition even though people are being more careful with what they eat. She said the bakery will offer almond bread soon.

“My mantra right now is ‘save our culture; eat sweet bread’ because it is one of those traditions that are staying behind because people take more care of themselves nowadays with the gluten free and keto diet,” she said. “In all these 29 years we’ve had amazing experiences in regards to the Día de Reyes and what we’ve noticed, and something that we always want to continue, is that people is embracing the tradition.”

