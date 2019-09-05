Elizondo trial date nears; Both sides argue the evidence - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Elizondo trial date nears; Both sides argue the evidence

Posted: Thursday, September 5, 2019 8:45 pm

Elizondo trial date nears; Both sides argue the evidence By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

As the Sept. 16 trial date for former Brownsville Fire Chief Carlos Elizondo draws near, both state and defense attorneys are arguing on what evidence should be allowed and not be allowed in the trial.

Elizondo faces six counts of computer security breach that pertain to allegations he accessed the Brownsville Fire Department Emergency Reporting System while suspended by the city. Officials say he did not have the consent of the City of Brownsville to access the reporting system.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion on Aug. 3 putting Elizondo on notice that the state plans to use evidence and acts it alleges the former chief used to commit wrong doings.

In the “State’s Notice of Extraneous Crimes, Wrongs, or Other Act,” the state says it will use the following:

>>Carlos Elizondo’s role in the illegal routing of dispatch calls to Intercity

>>Carlos Elizondo had several cell phone accounts paid for by Intercity Ambulance during his tenures at the Brownsville Fire Chief and as BISD Trustee

>>Carlos Elizondo’s failure to disclose and reveal the conflict of interest based on the above.

Elizondo’s attorney, Eddie Lucio, filed a motion objecting to the “Admissibility of Extraneous Offenses” and has requested a procedural determination by 107th state District Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr. as to what may be used.

The motion objecting to the admissibility of extraneous offenses, states “although evidence may be deemed relevant, such evidence is still not admissible if ‘its probative value is substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice, confusion of the issues, or misleading the jury, or by considerations of undue delay, or needless presentation of cumulative evidence’.”

“The Defendant objects the admission of such extraneous offense evidence under the Rules 401, 402,403, and 404(b) and requests the State prove such evidence has relevance other than proving the character of the Defendant, or suggesting that he acted in conformance with a criminal propensity.”

It is unknown when Euresti will issue a ruling on either filing.

In 2017, the City of Brownsville appointed an audit committee to investigate possible wrong doings by the Brownsville Fire Department. Evidence compiled by the committee indicated Elizondo and firefighter Ernie Estrada had redirected dispatcher calls to Intercity Ambulance even though the business did not have a permit to do so in Brownsville.

The audit committee reported that an investigation of activities in the fire department and EMS services was launched because of allegations that a private ambulance service known as Intercity Ambulance Service was operating without a permit — and that particular city officials were allegedly allowing the services to operate without proper approvals.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, September 5, 2019 8:45 pm.

Calendar

Calendar

