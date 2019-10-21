Elizondo granted expunction order

Former Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo has been granted an order of expunction deleting all records pertaining to the case in which he was found not guilty of computer security breach of the Brownsville Fire Department emergency reporting system, court records show.

District Judge Benjamin Euresti of the 107th state District Court ordered the expunction on Wednesday. The order applies to all offenses of which Elizondo was acquitted.

The jury in the case reached its verdict on Sept. 18.

The order requires all government agencies having any record of the charges against Elizondo of which he was acquitted to destroy those records, Elizondo’s attorney Eddie Lucio said.

Lucio added that because Elizondo was acquitted by a jury the order of expunction was granted more rapidly.

Elizondo also faces charges of theft and misapplication of fiduciary duty over allegations he stole from the Brownsville Firefighters Association.

“There’s one more pending charge,” Lucio said. “We’re going to take it before a jury and we expect the same result.”