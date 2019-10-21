Elizondo granted expunction order - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Elizondo granted expunction order

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Stories

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 12:08 pm

Elizondo granted expunction order Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Former Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo has been granted an order of expunction deleting all records pertaining to the case in which he was found not guilty of computer security breach of the Brownsville Fire Department emergency reporting system, court records show.

District Judge Benjamin Euresti of the 107th state District Court ordered the expunction on Wednesday. The order applies to all offenses of which Elizondo was acquitted.

The jury in the case reached its verdict on Sept. 18.

The order requires all government agencies having any record of the charges against Elizondo of which he was acquitted to destroy those records, Elizondo’s attorney Eddie Lucio said.

Lucio added that because Elizondo was acquitted by a jury the order of expunction was granted more rapidly.

Elizondo also faces charges of theft and misapplication of fiduciary duty over allegations he stole from the Brownsville Firefighters Association.

“There’s one more pending charge,” Lucio said. “We’re going to take it before a jury and we expect the same result.”

Posted in on Monday, October 21, 2019 12:08 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]