Elizondo found not guilty of all six counts

With tears of joy, former Brownsville Fire Chief Carlos Elizondo made an exit from the 107th state District Court with his wife and family after being found not guilty on all six charges of computer security breach Wednesday afternoon.

It took the jury less that four hours to return the not guilty verdicts.

Elizondo was thankful.

“First of all, I want to thank God, my family and everyone else who was here with us (and) my lawyer, Eddie,” Elizondo said after the trial while hugging his wife. “It’s a very hard road and I just want to thank, again, my family, god and everyone who prayed for us. Everyone who was praying for Eddie, for the DA (District Attorney) Saenz, because we also have to thank him, he was doing his job."

The former fire chief was charged with six counts of computer security breach that pertain to allegations he accessed the Brownsville Fire Department Emergency Reporting System while suspended by the city and when he did not have consent of the City of Brownsville to access the reporting system.

