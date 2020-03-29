Elections delayed in Port Isabel area

PORT ISABEL — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials and leaders in the Laguna Madre area met this week to discuss their upcoming elections.

During a special city commission meeting held Monday evening, Port Isabel commissioners voted in favor of delaying their municipal election that was originally scheduled for May 2.

The election will be rescheduled for Nov. 3.

According to city officials, the decision was made in conformity with Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation that was issued on March 18.

"I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November," Abbott stated in a press release. "Right now, the state's focus is responding to COVID-19 — including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort."

Port Isabel city commissioners places one and two, as well as the spot of mayor, are up for election.

“We’re trying just to keep in mind that even though we’re going into a pretty intense period with this shutdown of the county, even when that ends, we’re still going to have a period of heightened measures that need to be in place to prevent the recurrence of the virus,” city manager Jared Hockema said. “Having the election so soon after that, if in fact it’s ended by that point, probably wouldn’t be wise and that’s the reason why the city commission moved the election.”

Neighboring town

Laguna Vista council members discussed postponing the town’s general and special elections during a special emergency council meeting held Tuesday evening.

Laguna Vista council places one, two and three are up for election.

According to city personnel, during the meeting there was no agreement as to what decision to make and no action was taken.