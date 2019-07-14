Elder skatesman: Even at 47, Raul Valdez Jr. still shreds a halfpipe

If you’re not getting hurt you’re probably not learning anything — at least when it comes to skateboarding.

That’s according to Raul Valdez Jr., who’s been skating seriously since the age of 12 or so, when he was growing up in Port Isabel and South Padre Island and cruising with his friends down the center of pre-median Padre Boulevard between Pizza Hut and the police station.

He’s been at it more than long enough to have had plenty of spills and earn his mentor stripes. Valdez helped design the skate park at Oliveira Park and last month put on “Go Skate Day” at the park. Even at 47, he still rides a skateboard, or when he’s not doing that, a surfboard.

“I think surfing has a lot to do with me still moving around,” Valdez said.

He also the bassist for the band Galvanic, a cross between death metal and punk, all original songs and no covers. Valdez also books bands, runs sound and provides security for Kraken Lounge, all combining to make him a leading candidate for world’s coolest dad: His son, R.J., is taking after the old man, learning to surf and skate, play drums and guitar and such.

The Refuge Skateboard Crew, a name Valdez and his buddies came up with back in the days of tearing up drainage ditches around Laguna Vista and the Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Refuge, was reconstituted years later after relocating to Brownsville.

“Eventually we all grew up and everybody went their own way,” he said. “But when I moved to Brownsville and they started building the skate parks, I started seeing guys around my age, maybe a little older. Eventually it brought back the Refuge Crew idea of getting guys together to go hand out and skate.”

These days, he considered “church time” the odd hour he gets to spend skating with his compadres. Valdez wants his son and other kids coming up to enjoy skating the way he did, which is the point of new skate parks and things like Go Skate Day, he said.

“You put these parks out there and the kids, they’ll learn,” he said. “They’ll get better. The more parks you have, the different variety the kids get to skate, the better they get. They get to skate different types of parks and different surfaces and different quarter pipes, or bowls if they’ve never skated a bowl.”

His advice to young skaters: “Get a decent board. Wear your pads. Wear a helmet at least, and have fun, man. Just go our with your friends and have fun. Because those are the memories you’re going to remember.”

Valdez said he’s happy to offer advice to kids when the opportunity arises, whether it’s on skating, surfing, music or whatever, even if there’s a good chance they’ll ignore him and opt for the more painful method of learning through experience, like he did.

“At least they get a heads-up and know that, oh yeah, he was right: I should have worn the wrist guards,” Valdez said.