Educator in Training: Pace graduate earns scholarship for aspiring teachers

Diana Salas has overcome adversity to become a 2019 recipient of the Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers.

The scholarship is one component of the Raising Texas Teachers initiative of Raise Your Hand Texas, a foundation that Butt founded and funded to elevate the teaching profession in Texas through partnerships with Texas institutions of higher education, scholarships for aspiring teachers, and a campaign to enhance the status of teaching.

She will receive an $8,000 scholarship annually to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for up to four years, as well as ongoing training, mentorship and networking opportunities provided by the foundation. As one of 134 new scholars this year Salas had to commit to teaching in majority economically disadvantaged Texas public schools (Brownsville is one such place) or in hard-to-fill subject areas.

Salas is a 2019 Pace Early College High School Top 10 graduate who has known since an early age that she wanted to teach. Since arriving in Brownsville when she was in fourth-grade she has dedicated herself to the task at hand, earning top grades and determining that she would eventually teach in the place that has so welcomed her and her family.

Salas moved to Brownsville from Houston in 2008 because it was the closest the family could be to her father, who had been deported and was living in Matamoros.

For about 10 years the family would cross the Gateway International Bridge right after the last bell on Friday afternoon to be with her father Gamaliel Salas and return on Sunday afternoons. Only in the past few years has it become necessary to return early Monday morning to avoid long lines.

The family moved here not knowing anyone and with her mom, also Diana and also a teacher, not having a job. But her mom got a job, the family has stayed together and Salas says without qualification that her father has been by her side the entire time. He is nearing completion of his legal immigration process, she said.

"My whole high school, middle school and elementary it was just crossing back and forth, but I don't see it as an obstacle because it has made me who I am now. I feel like I am a strong young lady because I didn't let it get in the way of my goals," she said Wednesday afternoon in a library courtyard on the UTRGV-Brownsville campus where she was attending freshman orientation.

"When I teach I don't just want to teach a subject," she said. "I want to teach them about life, morals, respect, ethics and about hard work."

She said she has seen first hand the differences between education in Brownsville and Matamoros.

"It's a lot of difference," she said. "Over there not many kids go to school. Everybody drops out. Young girls my age, they're already pregnant."

In the United States many students do not have the same opportunities as those who attend more affluent schools simply because of their economic status, she said.

"I want to be that person that always motivates the students, and even if they don't have the parental involvement, that even if we face adversity we can manage to become who we want to be in life."

Salas said she struggled some when she first got to Brownsville because the instruction was entirely in English. But her fourth-grade teacher never gave up on her.

"She was a tough teacher. She knew what she was doing with every one of her students and I feel like she made me strong. She made me never giive up," Salas said.

The teacher has served as a role model for Salas and attended her graduation.

