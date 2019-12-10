Edinburg police investigating triple homicide - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Edinburg police investigating triple homicide

Posted: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 10:09 am

Edinburg police investigating triple homicide Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Edinburg police are investigating a triple homicide after being called to a residence on the 300 block of west Kuhn Street on Tuesday morning just before 7 a.m., authorities confirmed.

First responders discovered three dead adults and a toddler, who was unharmed.

Investigators are not releasing any more info because of the ongoing investigation.

Edinburg police are currently on the scene, including Chief of Police Cesar Torres. Officers appear to be looking into a two-story brick structure, and an Edinburg Crime Scene Investigation van is on the scene.

As of this posting, Kuhn Street is closed off between 8th and 9th streets.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Edinburg police at (956) 289-770.

Tipsters wishing to stay anonymous can call Edinburg Crimestoppers at (956) 383-TIPS (8477).

Those with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

