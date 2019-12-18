Edinburg PD name triple homicide suspect, reveal sexual assault allegations - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Edinburg PD name triple homicide suspect, reveal sexual assault allegations

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Stories

Posted: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 4:41 pm

Edinburg PD name triple homicide suspect, reveal sexual assault allegations By Adam Wratten, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

The Edinburg Police Department has identified the man suspected of committing a triple homicide last week as 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila.

Authorities say he is accused of killing 19-year-old Rebecca Lee Cantu, 48-year-old Magdalena Andrade-Cantu and 30-year-old Aaron Cortez on Dec. 9 at Apt. 5 at 301 W. Kuhn Drive.

Police also confirmed Avila was under investigation for aggravated sexual assault on allegations of ongoing molestation of Rebecca.

Preliminary autopsy reports show Magdalena was killed by stab wounds to the neck; Rebecca died from a gunshot wound to the head and a knife wound of the neck; and Cortez died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Magdalena was Rebecca’s mother and Cortez was a home healthcare provider. Avila is believed to have been the boyfriend of Magdalena.

A toddler was found unharmed in the home when police responded on the morning of Dec. 10. Police believe Avila is the child’s father.

The new detail comes from a press conference. This story will be update with more information from that press conference.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 4:41 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]