Edinburg med tech suspended after arrest on child sex charge

Posted: Saturday, January 11, 2020 8:30 am

Edinburg med tech suspended after arrest on child sex charge

The Texas Medical Board suspended Luis Rey Martinez’s license Thursday after learning he turned himself in to Edinburg police last month on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

The Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology’s disciplinary board temporarily suspended Martinez’s Texas Medical Radiologic Technologist certificate after determining his continuation in the practice of medical radiologic technology poses a continuing threat to public welfare, according to a news release.

Martinez turned himself in to police on Dec. 3.

The panel will hold a temporary suspension hearing for Martinez, unless that hearing is waived by Martinez, according to the news release.

The temporary suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action.

Jail records indicate the alleged offense occurred on July 31, 2019.

Martinez was bailed out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

