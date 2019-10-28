Edinburg getting e-scooters; pilot program on tap

EDINBURG — Electric scooters are coming to Edinburg.

The city will host a community forum Wednesday to hear from the public about Edinburg’s partnership with the company that’s bringing them here: Blue Duck.

Blue Duck will be the first scooter-transportation company to come to the Lower Rio Grande Valley, at least according to a company news release.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Sports & Wellness Center, located at 315 E. Palm Drive in Edinburg.

The mission of Blue Duck is to face the “challenges of last-mile transportation” with scooters that provide low-emission traveling alternatives.

The company calls them “ducks.”

The city will launch a six-month pilot program in which Blue Duck will share ridership data to develop micro-mobility regulations fit for Edinburg.

“Edinburg is leading the way on micromobility in the Rio Grande Valley and we are proud to be a part of it,” Blue Duck CEO Michael Kaene said in a prepared statement. “Our partnership with the city will generate invaluable data for city planners as they address mobility and urban transportation issues. Residents and visitors to the city will benefit from our affordable, easy-to-use scooters for short trips and last-mile transportation.”

Mayor Richard Molina shares the same eagerness for the initiative.

“The Blue Duck team came to the table prepared to operate as good-faith partners by working closely with everyone from city staff to the police department to ensure e-scooters are integrated into our community in a safe, smart, and sustainable way,” Molina said in the release. “They will also be creating jobs and supporting local businesses in our community in the process.”

Users have to download the Blue Duck app to unlock access to them for $1 each time, then will be charged 25 cents every subsequent minute. The app reveals nearby ducks, and after choosing one to use, the rider can take it to any destination and park it there for the next user.