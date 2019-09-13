Edcouch man accused of using trucking company to transport cocaine - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Edcouch man accused of using trucking company to transport cocaine

Posted: Friday, September 13, 2019 8:45 pm

Edcouch man accused of using trucking company to transport cocaine BY LORENZO ZAZUETA-CASTRO STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

McALLEN — The owner of a Edcouch trucking company faces at least one drug smuggling charge after he was found with more than 115 kilograms of cocaine in his tractor trailer, court records show.

Napoleon Posadas is due in a federal courtroom Friday where a U.S. magistrate will decide whether or not to grant him a bond in connection with allegations that he used his trucking company to traffick a large quantity of cocaine from the Rio Grande Valley to destinations up north.

Posadas, who was originally arrested in Victoria and made his initial federal court appearance in Corpus Christi, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled Friday in McAllen.

As part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the area, federal agents received information from a cooperating source in early 2017 that indicated that Posadas was using his trucking company, Sierra Carriers, formed in October 2015, to transport kilos of cocaine, and that Posadas made the trips personally.

On Aug. 15, agents received additional information that a Reefer trailer, that potentially had a hidden compartment built into it, was registered to Posadas, and his trucking company.

A few weeks later, on Sept. 1, Posadas who was traveling north from McAllen, was pulled over by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Victoria, the complaint read.

Posadas was driving a Sienna Carriers’ tractor trailer, which was pulling the aforementioned Reefer trailer.

“The sole occupant and driver of the tractor trailer, (Posadas) granted consent to search the truck and trailer. During the search of the vehicle, officers discovered 100 bricks, weighing approximately 117.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine, concealed within an aftermarket concealed compartment within the reefer unit of the trailer,” the complaint stated.

Posadas declined to speak to law enforcement without the presence of an attorney, the document stated.

lzazueta@themonitor.com

Posted in on Friday, September 13, 2019 8:45 pm.

