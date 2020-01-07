Edcouch man accused in fatal ambulance crash appears in court - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Edcouch man accused in fatal ambulance crash appears in court

Posted: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 9:30 am

BY MARK REAGAN STAFF WRITER

EDINBURG — A 35-year-old man accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol and barreling into a Hidalgo County EMS ambulance in a crash that killed two has been adhering to the conditions of his bond while he awaits trial.

Edcouch resident Mitchell Garcia Treviño appeared in front of state District Judge Keno Vasquez on Monday morning for a routine pre-trial hearing.

Treviño is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter for the deaths of 32-year-old EMS medic Felipa Huerta Jr. and 68-year-old Delia Cortines, a patient in the ambulance, on Dec. 16, 2018.

He is also charged with a count of intoxication assault for injuring Medic Andrea Rodriguez in the cash.

Police say Treviño crashed his Ford F-250 head-on into a Hidalgo County EMS ambulance in the 1800 block of East Monte Cristo Road.

The man told police he was on his way home from a party after drinking “six to eight Bud Light beers,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The indictment also alleges he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Rodriguez has been attending the hearings, along with the families of Cortines and Huerta.

On Monday morning, prosecutors asked for a continuance because they are scheduling a meeting with victims.

There’s also ongoing discovery, including medical records and finding an expert who can review evidence from a black box recovered from the ambulance.

Treviño has been released from jail on $450,000 in bonds since July 2.

mreagan@themonitor.com

Posted in on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 9:30 am.

