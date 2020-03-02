Economic Opportunity: Growing oysters for fun and profit

As a young woman growing up in Trinidad, Joanne Rampersad-Ammons was always fascinated by aquaculture — growing aquatic life and plants for consumption — in a way that provided sustainable economic opportunities for her community.

A professor in the School of Earth, Environmental and Marine Science at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Rampersad-Ammons got her start in the 1990s working to implement sustainable marine industries to reduce Trinidad’s financial dependency on the oil industry. She settled on trying to grow oysters and mussels, but with oil still abundant in the country at the time there was little government support.

“Now fast forward 30 years later they’ve run out of oil — they’ve got some natural gas still — and so the country is falling apart,” Rampersad-Ammons said. “I sit back and I look at it and I go, wow, if we had had an oyster industry down there, how would things have been different for you guys?”

When 86th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1300 in May, authorizing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to begin the year-long process of drafting and putting into place regulations for an oyster farming industry, she saw an opportunity.

“I tried to do this when I was younger in Trinidad and I got, as a 20-something-year-old, crushed in the process, but here I am again in the later part of my life getting a second chance at doing it,” Rampersad-Ammons said.

While TPWD has been planning the structure of the industry, she’s made it her job to figure out the “how” of bringing the industry itself to the lower Laguna Madre. As part of that, Rampersad-Ammons has begun forming UTRGV’s first Gulf-based field station there.

She’ll use the one-acre station to figure out how to make the industry successful despite the challenging, unique conditions in the Laguna Madre, and the expense of running an operation without knowing yet how the industry regulations will shake (pan? pan-fried oysters?) out.

Her primary initial concern is tackling the question of how to grow oysters here. While wild oysters can be seen growing in clumps around the area, farmed oysters need different conditions. For starters you need deep water, which presents its own challenge.

Typically in farming operations oysters are grown in a container called a “basket,” which allows the bivalve to feed while protecting them from predators as they grow. For off-bottom oyster farming, these baskets are kept above the sea floor to prevent the oysters from growing in clumps and becoming buried in sediment. The method produces oysters ideal for the half-shell market: uniform, clean and with a deep cup, justifying the high market price. This in turn justifies the labor and expense needed to produce them, according to Lance Robinson, deputy director of the Coastal Fisheries Division at Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The shallowness of the lower Laguna Madre precludes the use of off-bottom baskets, however. The average depth of the lagoon, not counting the intracoastal waterway, is around three feet, while the baskets are on average about a foot tall.

“The thing is, the technology for doing that kind of stuff doesn’t exist, because everyone is usually in deeper water with their baskets,” Rampersad-Ammons said. “So what we are looking at is coming up with new ways of being able to grow oysters.”

It has involved a lot of thought about what growers will need and what the field station can do to modify and redesign existing tools to fit local growing conditions — creating shallower baskets, for instance.

Besides the technology gap, cost is also a pressing concern.

“Our community here is not rich,” Rampersad-Ammons said. “I want to see oyster farming where it is accessible to poor people and where the community can benefit from it.”

As part of the potential start-up costs, growers will be required to lease water column acreage from TPWD and acquire permits, oyster seed and supplies. According to Robinson, start-up costs could be considerable judging from other states’ operations.

“The Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant report indicated that it was a cost of about $60,000 just to get started in that industry,” Robinson said.

In New Hampshire, the start-up cost was around $100,000, he said. That cost is per acre, and in the case of the Sea Grant report assumes that the grower already has a truck and a boat to access their growing site with.

“Anything that we can do to reduce the amount of maintenance that you are doing on your crop —to reduce the initial investment and all that kind of stuff— is going to make it a lot more affordable to get into,” Rampersad-Ammons said.

Community meetings and opportunities for public comment will be part of the process as TPWD moves forward with finalizing the new regulations. The department has scheduled public scoping meetings in Corpus Christi, Palacios and Le Marque in March for their draft of the proposed rules for the industry. It is Rampersad-Ammons’ hope that community involvement in this process can help steer the industry in a way that will benefit the public — especially in the region.

“Our ecology here is so incredibly different that I get very concerned that (TPWD) is going to say, ‘We want to see the industry develop this way,’ and it’s not going to be something that we’re going to be able to do down here,” she said. “So for me it is really, really important to get the community involved at this stage where we can influence what exactly is going to happen.”

Things may still be in the conceptual stage, but Rampersad-Ammons is excited about putting her mark on the oyster industry through her work making it accessible to her community.

“I want to see something that is going to be sustainable, where I can look at it in my 90s and go, ‘Yep, got that started,’ and it’s all going still and we are earning money for people in the state of Texas,” she said.

dcathey@brownsvilleherald.com