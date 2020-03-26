Economic injury disaster loan webinar

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce and the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation invites you to a webinar for more information on the U.S. Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan on Thursday, March 26, 2020, starting at 11 AM or on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, starting at 2 PM.

Joining the webinar and addressing the small business community is U.S. Congressman Filemon Vela Jr., representing the 34th Congressional District of Texas.

Angela R. Burton, District Director of the SBA Lower Rio Grande Valley District Office, will be addressing small businesses interested in applying for the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan that will cover vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing due to COVID-19.

These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. If you are a small business that meets the criteria above and have been impacted by COVID-19 then this webinar is for you.