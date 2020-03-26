MGN Online
Economic injury disaster loan webinar
The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce and the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation invites you to a webinar for more information on the U.S. Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan on Thursday, March 26, 2020, starting at 11 AM or on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, starting at 2 PM.
Joining the webinar and addressing the small business community is U.S. Congressman Filemon Vela Jr., representing the 34th Congressional District of Texas.
Angela R. Burton, District Director of the SBA Lower Rio Grande Valley District Office, will be addressing small businesses interested in applying for the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan that will cover vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing due to COVID-19.
These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. If you are a small business that meets the criteria above and have been impacted by COVID-19 then this webinar is for you.
Thursday, March 26, 2020, starting at 11 AM
Register in advance for this meeting:
Meeting ID: 281 703 674
Tuesday, March 31, 2020, starting at 2 PM
Register in advance for this meeting:
Meeting ID: 629 666 442
*After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Attendee Resources:
- SBA’s Small Business Size Standards - https://bit.ly/2wqQXTe
- Step by Step Guide to filling out an Economic Injury Disaster Loan - https://bit.ly/2JfIHbn
- Online Application - https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/
- If interested in the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan, we encourage you to be prepared with the following forms:
- Loan application (SBA Form 5 / en Español), completed and signed (this is electronic/online in the portal)
- Tax Information Authorization (IRS Form 4506-T), completed and signed by each applicant, each principal owning 20 percent or more of the applicant business, each general partner or managing member; and, for any owner who has more than 50 percent ownership in an affiliate business. Affiliates include, but are not limited to, business parents, subsidiaries, and/or other businesses with common ownership or management
- Complete copies, including all schedules, of the most recently filed Federal income tax returns for the applicant business; an explanation if not available
- Personal Financial Statement (SBA Form 413D / en Español) completed, signed, and dated by the applicant, each principal owning 20 percent or more of the applicant business, and each general partner or managing member
- Schedule of Liabilities listing all fixed debts
