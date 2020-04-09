Easter baskets further Census outreach

The United Way of Southern Cameron County and the Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville are teaming up to play the Easter Bunny to children in Brownsville neighborhoods and get out the word about the importance of the 2020 Census.

United Way teams put together more than 300 Easter baskets, and HACB crews are delivering them to children in HACB neighborhoods.

“United Way of Southern Cameron County put together Easter baskets in efforts to further Census outreach while bringing a sense of normalcy to children during these difficult moments,” said Wendy de Leon, communications and events coordinator for UWSC.

“We partnered with Brownsville Housing Authority to distribute the Easter baskets to children in their neighborhoods and bring some joy while reminding our families that filling out your Census form is crucial. The Census determines federal funding for the next 10 years and will affect places like our hospitals, schools.

The baskets contain a Census coloring book, a toy, Census swag, Easter eggs, candy, a familywize discount prescription card, and a book and bookmark for children 13 and under.

De Leon pointed out that the U.S. Census is used to distribute hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities, including for schools and hospitals. The Census also determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to census.gov, the decennial census is the largest mobilization and operation conducted in the United States and requires years of research, planning, and development of methods and infrastructure to ensure an accurate and complete count.

The 2020 Census will require counting an increasingly diverse and growing population of around 330 million people in more than 140 million housing units. To get an accurate count, the Census Bureau must build an accurate address list of every housing unit, maximize self-response to the census, and efficiently follow up with those who do not respond, according to census.gov.

De Leon said people can conveniently respond to the census using the Census 2020 form that most residences have received in the mail by going to my2020census.gov or calling (844) 330-2020. You can respond in one of 13 languages.

