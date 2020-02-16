Early voting in Texas primaries begins Feb. 18 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Early voting in Texas primaries begins Feb. 18

Posted: Sunday, February 16, 2020 2:00 pm

Early voting in Texas primaries begins Feb. 18 Staff report Brownsville Herald

The following is a list of early voting locations for the Democratic and Republican March 3 Primary elections:

>>Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex Main Office, 954 E. Harrison

>>Brownsville Public Library, 2600 Central Blvd, Brownsville

>>Southmost Public Library, 4320 Southmost Rd., Brownsville

>>New Horizon Medical Center, 191 E. Price Rd., Brownsville

>>Texas Southmost College, Mary Rose Cardenas South Room No. 115, 80 Fort Brown

>>Bob Clark Social Services Center, 9901 California Rd., Brownsville

>>Cameron Park Community Center, 2100 Gregory Ave., Brownsville

>>Cameron County Harlingen Annex, 3302 Wilson Rd., Harlingen

>>Harlingen Cultural Arts Center, 576 “76” Drive, Harlingen

>>San Benito Community Center, 210 E. Heywood St., San Benito

>>Los Fresnos Community Building, 204 N. Brazil, Los Fresnos

>>La Feria City Hall, 115 E. Commercial Ave., La Feria

>>Port Isabel City Hall, 305 E. Maxan St., Port Isabel

>>Santa Rosa Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex Building, 116 Santa Vista Ave., Santa Rosa

>>Rio Hondo ISD Administrative Building, 215 W. Colorado St., Rio Hondo

>>Los Indios Community Center, 309 Heywood St., Los Indios

>>Town of Rancho Viejo, 3301 Carmen Ave., Rancho Viejo

The times and dates will vary during early voting. Call the Cameron County Voter Registration and Elections Office for voting hours and dates at (956) 544-0809

