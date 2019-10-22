Early voting continues in the Nov. 5 election

Early voting continues for the Nov. 5 election where registered voters in Cameron County will cast ballots on 10 Constitutional Amendments.

Specific voters will also be able to cast ballots in the creation of the Cameron County Assistance District No. 1 election and a special bond election for the Santa Maria Independent School District.

As of Monday, 232 early votes had been cast in the Constitutional Amendment Election, 50 in the Cameron County Assistance District No. 1 election, and 6 in the Santa Maria ISD bond election, according to the Cameron County Voter Registration and Elections Department.

Early voting continues through Friday, Nov. 1

The special election for the Cameron County Assistance District No. 1 election calls for the creation of the district that will assist the greatest needs of residents living in the rural areas of the county such as providing the installation of street lights in the communities.

Registered voters living in these rural areas of the county will decide whether to implement a sales tax on eligible sales within the district to fund improvement programs. The district is proposing a 2 cent sales tax.

Santa Maria ISD is asking voters living in its jurisdiction to approve $3.5 million in bonds for the construction, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new buses.

All Cameron County residents can vote in the Constitutional Amendment election. Here is what you should know about the proposed constitutional amendments before heading to the polls.

>>Proposition 1

As it will appear on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”

>>Proposition 2

As it will appear on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”

>>Proposition 3

As it will appear on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

>>Proposition 4

As it will appear on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”

>>Proposition 5

As it will appear on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing,and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the

>>Proposition 6

As it will appear on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”

>>Proposition 7

As it will appear on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”

>>Proposition 8

As it will appear on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”

>>Proposition 9

As it will appear on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”

>>Proposition 10

As it will appear on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”

