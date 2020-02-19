Early voting continues in March 3 primary elections

Early voting continues in the March 3 primary elections and nearly 3,000 registered voters have cast ballots.

As of Tuesday evening, 2,967 votes had been cast. Early voting runs through Feb. 28.

Results indicate the most votes were cast at the Brownsville Public Library on Central Boulevard, with 751 votes cast in the Democratic Primary and 140 votes cast in the Republican Primary.

Several Cameron County seats are up for grabs including that of county sheriff, district clerk and justices of the peace, just to name a few. In addition, there are state and federal positions on the ballot as well including that of president.

People planning to vote will need to provide a form of photo identification.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID provided by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office:

>>Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

>>Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

>>Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

>>Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

>>United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

>>United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

>>United States Passport (book or card)

According to the secretary of state, if a voter does not have a photo identification, the following information may be provided:

>>copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

>>copy of or original current utility bill;

>>copy of or original bank statement;

>>copy of or original government check;

>>copy of or original paycheck; or

>>copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

For more information, call the Cameron County Voter Registration and Elections Office at (956) 544-0809.

