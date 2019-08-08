Dying El Nino may bring more hurricanes this season

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season could get a boost with the end of El Nino, forecasters say.

Forecasters with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA, this morning released a hurricane forecast update and said conditions are now more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity now that El Nino activity has ended.

According to the updated forecast, there will be 10 to 17 named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes and 2 to 4 major hurricanes. The prior forecast released on May 23, stated there would be 9 to 15 named storms, 4 to 8 hurricanes and 2 to 4 major hurricanes.

“El Nino typically suppresses Atlantic hurricane activity but now that it’s gone, we could see a busier season ahead, said Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster with NOAA.

Seasonal forecasters have increased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 45 percent up from 30 percent. The likelihood of near –normal activity is now at 35 percent, and the chance of a below-normal activity has dropped to 20 percent.