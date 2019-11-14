Drops of Knowledge: Author visits school to motivate future creators

On Thursday morning, more than 600 students at Olmito Elementary gathered inside the school’s cafeteria to hear Nikkie Saldivar Hodgson read her book “The Adventures of Ricky the Raindrop” with the room decorated with raindrops of different colors made by the students.

Hodgson holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism, a master’s degree in speech communication and a PhD in leadership studies. She currently teaches communication at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and her book tells the story of raindrops who live on clouds and visit the Earth when it rains. The plot touches topics such as adventure, relationships and communication.

“ I think it is so important for children to know that if they ever have a story, some type of creative thoughts whether it is drawing or writing something, that they jot things down, go back and revisit and maybe some day they can get that published,” Hodgson said. “You know, this was a story that I used to share with my children and never did I think that I would actually get it published, but it is nice to have this experience.”

The author said it is important to read to children when they’re young so they can learn to love reading and one day read by themselves and create the habit, too. She said reading improves vocabulary, among other things.

“ I started reading to my kids early and they were practically newborns. I would read little stories and then I would share my own little made up stories with them and I think that if they are used to that and see that you are reading to them regularly on a daily basis then they, too, at some point will start to read by themselves and they will carry this, they will do this for the rest of their lives,” she said. “Both of my kids read regularly and enjoy reading. … You’re learning, you’re improving your vocabulary, you’re learning about new things, it’s a lifelong learning and we can never learn enough.”

Hodgson is currently working on the sequel of her book where other important topics such as taking care of the environment and sustainability are mentioned. The plot for the second book takes place in the Gulf of Mexico.

“ I want Ricky to continue because it is ‘The Adventures of Ricky the Raindrop’ and this one will tie in with him landing in the Gulf of Mexico and working on saving the environment, the importance of sustainability, recycling and all that other good stuff,” she said.

Nora Ruiz, the librarian at the school, said it is important to support local authors so students know that they can become authors, too.

“ It is important to support local authors and to let students know that community members are authors and that they too can become authors,” she said.

For more information on the book, visit “Ricky the Raindrop” on Amazon.

