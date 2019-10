One man was killed Monday night when his truck plunged into a resaca south of San Benito.

The Texas Department of Public Safety say the man was driving a brown Ford F150 pickup on Hudson Road, west of San Benito, when he failed to negotiate a curve at 7 p.m.

Troopers believe alcohol was a contributing factor that caused the man to drive straight into the canal. They say he drowned in the accident.

The victim’s name has not been released.

