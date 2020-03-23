Drive-Up Meals: BISD begins serving at 12 campus sites

Brownsville Independent School District will serve free breakfast and lunch to students in need via drive-through lines set up at 12 school campuses across Brownsville. The program aims to provide meals to any child up to 18 years of age through funding provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

BISD Administrator of Food and Nutrition Services Laura Villarreal was at Porter Early College High School on Monday morning helping to coordinate and prepare meals as a line of parents and children in vehicles waited for the service to begin.

Villarreal specified that parents must have their children in the vehicle when picking up meals, as staff explained during an emergency board meeting last week is a guideline required by Congress. “It is first come, first serve. When we run out of food, we run out of food. We’re preparing what we can in batches,” she said Monday.

BISD identified 12 campuses through which it will run the food service program. “We will be preparing at five high schools and will be shipping out the food. The parent has to have the students with them to come pick up the meals. That’s the one waiver the Congress would not agree to. That’s the only way the USDA would continue to fund this,” staff said at last week’s board meeting.

“We’re going to be open to everyone. If I have a 2-year-old that’s not even enrolled in my school, we’ll be running the [Summer Seamless Option, a USDA free lunch program] and we can feed anyone from 18 and under,” staff explained.

District staff handing out lunches will not ask for ID, but may ask for a date of birth if a person is 19 in order to ensure the person turned 19 after the beginning of the school year.

Mauricio Salazar, cafeteria manager at Veterans Memorial Early College High School, assisted staff at Porter ECHS as they prepped lunches, lined metal trays with bagged meals, and carted the items outside for distribution to the line of waiting cars. Staff wore face masks and gloves as they finished sanitizing the kitchen after breakfast service, wiping down tables with cleaner.

“We’re working with 600 breakfasts and 600 lunches right now,” said Salazar. He explained the district is still working to figure out how many meals it’s going to need daily.

“Daily, we make about 1,200 to 1,250 on average. This is the first time we’re going to be doing this, so we don’t know how much to prepare, because it depends on the community,” he said.

Another worker explained that the standard crew of 18 employees had been reduced to 10,

During last week’s meeting, staff explained that on Monday, students wouldn’t receive a breakfast, as Monday’s breakfast will be prepared and distributed on Friday. “They’re going to come through, we’re going to see there are five kids in the car, and we’ll provide them five meals. Then, they can go. They’ll be receiving a lunch with the next day’s cold breakfast. On Friday, we’ll also have a lunch and a breakfast for Monday.”

This is intended to limit the amount of time parents have to spend bringing their children out to school campuses, staff explained.

Meals will be prepared, distributed, and served by a skeleton crew of BISD cafeteria staff from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The pickup sites are Casteñeda, Morningside and Pullam elementary schools, Besteiro, Manzano and Vela middle schools, Pace, Hanna, Lopez, Porter and Rivera early college high schools, and the Central Administration Building on Palm Boulevard.

