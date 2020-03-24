Drive-through testing to to take place at Brownsville Sports Park - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Drive-through testing to to take place at Brownsville Sports Park

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 6:40 pm

Drive-through testing to to take place at Brownsville Sports Park BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

Drive-through testing for covid-19 will begin Wednesday, according to a brief discussion by Brownsville city commissioners during an emergency teleconference meeting held Tuesday.

No specific information was presented since it was not officially an agenda item and not addressed in public comments, though details were expected to be released soon. It was confirmed, however, that the testing will take place at the Brownsville Sports Park and was expected to go online soon.

The commission did approve creation of a new disease surveillance and reporting division as well as an amended “declaration of local disaster for public health emergency,” good for the next 14 days, giving the city the power to “commandeer or use any private property, temporarily acquire, by lease or other means, sites required for temporary housing units or emergency shelters for evacuees, subject to compensation requirements.”

More about

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 6:40 pm. | Tags: ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]