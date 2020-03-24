Drive-through testing to to take place at Brownsville Sports Park

Drive-through testing for covid-19 will begin Wednesday, according to a brief discussion by Brownsville city commissioners during an emergency teleconference meeting held Tuesday.

No specific information was presented since it was not officially an agenda item and not addressed in public comments, though details were expected to be released soon. It was confirmed, however, that the testing will take place at the Brownsville Sports Park and was expected to go online soon.

The commission did approve creation of a new disease surveillance and reporting division as well as an amended “declaration of local disaster for public health emergency,” good for the next 14 days, giving the city the power to “commandeer or use any private property, temporarily acquire, by lease or other means, sites required for temporary housing units or emergency shelters for evacuees, subject to compensation requirements.”