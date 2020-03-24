Drive-through testing to start; Will take place at Brownsville Sports Park

Drive-through testing for covid-19 will begin today, according to a brief discussion by Brownsville city commissioners during an emergency teleconference meeting held Tuesday.

No specific information was presented since it was not officially an agenda item and not addressed in public comments, though details were expected to be released soon. It was confirmed, however, that the testing will take place at the Brownsville Sports Park and was expected to go online soon.

The commission did approve creation of a new disease surveillance and reporting division as well as an amended “declaration of local disaster for public health emergency,” good for the next 14 days, giving the city the power to “commandeer or use any private property, temporarily acquire, by lease or other means, sites required for temporary housing units or emergency shelters for evacuees, subject to compensation requirements.”

The declaration also authorizes the city to “take any actions necessary to promote health and suppress disease, including quarantine, and regulating hospitals, regulating ingress and egress from the City, and fining those who do not comply with the City’s rules.” It also strongly encourages delivery and takeout by restaurants and bars (already mandatory by Cameron County order) and suspends metered parking in support of the measure, closes bingo parlors and public libraries, limits religious and worship services to video or teleconference only, and limits in-person staff at religious institutions to 10 people or less, with all individuals required to follow the six-foot social distancing guideline.

Elective medical, surgical and dental procedures are prohibited with the city. Child and adult daycare centers are required to have no more than 10 occupants per room and all must comply with social distancing. Under the emergency declaration, city residents are “strongly encouraged” to use online, telephone or drive-through services for city business. Bmetro, the city’s public transit service, continues to implement social distancing measures, while the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is only letting ticketed passengers enter the terminal, and all who enter are encouraged to allow a “thermal scan” to find out if they have a fever.

All city, general public and private community events are canceled until further notice, and all eviction proceedings are temporarily suspended, according to the declaration.

The city’s expansion of its public health services comes in the guise of a new division tasked with surveillance and reporting of disease as part of the response to coronavirus and “future emerging threats.” To carry out this role, the public health department will coordinate with the county health department, Texas Department of State Health Services, Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Mexican public health authorities and other agencies, according to the agenda.

“One of the responsibilities of the (public health department) will be to monitor different health markers of the municipality and collaborate with other departments within the city to mitigate and decrease the incidence of COVID-19 and other threats to determine if the city should take additional public health measures necessary to lower their prevalence within the city,” according to the agenda.

Health Director Art Rodriguez said creating the surveillance division would allow his department to quickly identify disease clusters or hot spots. Dr. Joseph McCormick of the University of Texas School of Public Health Brownsville Regional Campus, an expert on disease outbreaks, said the same approach was highly effective during the 2009 H1N1 (swine flu) pandemic.

“(Covid-19) is a much more infectious disease and it’s more lethal than the H1N1 ever was,” he said. “We at the school of public health are quite ready to work with the city to use our resources and skills to be able to do this.”