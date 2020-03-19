Drive-through mobile market available to residents

The Brownsville Wellness Coalition has organized a drive-through mobile market to serve locally-grown organic produce to residents who can’t take the time to get to crowded grocery stores.

The coalition launched the Fresco Mobile Market on Tuesday in an effort to shift operations for the Brownsville Farmer’s Market, keeping fresh produce available to the community and farmers working while also practicing adequate social distancing while the response to COVID-19 unfolds.

The Fresco Mobile Market is a 16-foot trailer set up at 1700 E. 6th Street & Ringgold. Bundles of fresh seasonal produce will be provided via a drive-through for $10 each, according to Jessica Davila, coordinator with The Happy Kitchen/La Cocina Alegre.

“The coronavirus pandemic is affecting tens of thousands of people in profound ways, including loss of work and a lack of medical care and food supplies. The outbreak has had a significant impact on the most vulnerable populations, including the elderly and children,” the coalition posted on its Facebook page this week.

“For Brownsville Wellness Coalition this pandemic has affected our programs such as the Brownsville Farmer’s Market, The Happy Kitchen/La Cocina Alegre and our Urban Farms. Therefore, BWC will be working on creative ways to provide relief to our participants, vendors, and staff.”

BWC accepts card and cash, including WIC and SNAP as a form of payment at the mobile market. According to Davila, the market will be open on Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

“Everything is grown locally and that’s how we do the distribution. Everything is grown sustainably. It’s organic, we don’t use any pesticides, neither do our farmers,” said Davila of the program.

“We’re better together and we’re trying to help each other out through this. And we’re going to get through this. Let’s just be strong and continue to support each other while keeping our social distancing.”

According to BWC’s Facebook page, the produce is coming from BWC’s urban farms while the coalition works on logistics with local farmers and vendors from the market. BWC encouraged residents to stay tuned to social media on other programs and lists of vendors to contact.

Produce is seasonal and is being mixed among bundles. Bags will contain produce selected by staff from available items including carrots, cilantro, lettuce, brussel sprouts, beets, bok choy, watermelon radish, turnips, swiss chard, kale, nopales, and collards.

Volunteers posted on the coalition’s Facebook page on Wednesday that the group will be selling add-on specials like pecans, fresh grapefruit juice, and more.

