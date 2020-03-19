Drive-through mobile market available to residents - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Drive-through mobile market available to residents

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 9:14 pm

Drive-through mobile market available to residents BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Wellness Coalition has organized a drive-through mobile market to serve locally-grown organic produce to residents who can’t take the time to get to crowded grocery stores.

The coalition launched the Fresco Mobile Market on Tuesday in an effort to shift operations for the Brownsville Farmer’s Market, keeping fresh produce available to the community and farmers working while also practicing adequate social distancing while the response to COVID-19 unfolds.

The Fresco Mobile Market is a 16-foot trailer set up at 1700 E. 6th Street & Ringgold. Bundles of fresh seasonal produce will be provided via a drive-through for $10 each, according to Jessica Davila, coordinator with The Happy Kitchen/La Cocina Alegre.

“The coronavirus pandemic is affecting tens of thousands of people in profound ways, including loss of work and a lack of medical care and food supplies. The outbreak has had a significant impact on the most vulnerable populations, including the elderly and children,” the coalition posted on its Facebook page this week.

“For Brownsville Wellness Coalition this pandemic has affected our programs such as the Brownsville Farmer’s Market, The Happy Kitchen/La Cocina Alegre and our Urban Farms. Therefore, BWC will be working on creative ways to provide relief to our participants, vendors, and staff.”

BWC accepts card and cash, including WIC and SNAP as a form of payment at the mobile market. According to Davila, the market will be open on Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

“Everything is grown locally and that’s how we do the distribution. Everything is grown sustainably. It’s organic, we don’t use any pesticides, neither do our farmers,” said Davila of the program.

“We’re better together and we’re trying to help each other out through this. And we’re going to get through this. Let’s just be strong and continue to support each other while keeping our social distancing.”

According to BWC’s Facebook page, the produce is coming from BWC’s urban farms while the coalition works on logistics with local farmers and vendors from the market. BWC encouraged residents to stay tuned to social media on other programs and lists of vendors to contact.

Produce is seasonal and is being mixed among bundles. Bags will contain produce selected by staff from available items including carrots, cilantro, lettuce, brussel sprouts, beets, bok choy, watermelon radish, turnips, swiss chard, kale, nopales, and collards.

Volunteers posted on the coalition’s Facebook page on Wednesday that the group will be selling add-on specials like pecans, fresh grapefruit juice, and more.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, March 19, 2020 9:14 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]