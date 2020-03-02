Donna Lakes murder suspect released from jail - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Donna Lakes murder suspect released from jail

Posted: Monday, March 2, 2020 10:30 am

Donna Lakes murder suspect released from jail

The teenage suspect in the January death of a 19-year-old man was released from jail Saturday, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Carlos Julian Contreras, 17, has been in jail since Jan. 15 on a $250,000 bond. But on Feb. 26, Contreras had his bond reduced to $200,000.

Contreras was charged with murder on allegations that he shot and killed Genaro Isaiah “Izzy” Castillo near a sugar cane field in the Donna Lakes area.

According to authorities, Contreras allegedly shot Castillo in the leg, torso and head on Jan. 14.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra has said that Contreras and Castillo were involved in a criminal enterprise. The sheriff, however, has not provided specifics, and a probable cause affidavit for Contreras’ arrest did not address a criminal enterprise between the two.

Previously a PSJA Memorial High School baseball player, Contreras is accused of seeking a gun from an associate before gunning down Castillo, according to the affidavit. Witnesses have also told investigators that Contreras was looking for a gun “to ‘take out ‘Izzy’ and ‘Reggie’ before they took him out.’”

Guerra has said Contreras is the sole suspect in the case.

Calendar

Calendar

