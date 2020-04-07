Domino's giving away 10 million pizza slices nationwide - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Domino's giving away 10 million pizza slices nationwide

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 11:00 am

Domino's giving away 10 million pizza slices nationwide Staff report Brownsville Herald

Domino's Pizza and all its franchisees will be giving away millions of slices of pizza to people in the front lines battling COVID-19.

Company-owned and franchised stores throughout the U.S. started this week donating roughly 10 million slices of pizza within their local communities.

The food will be given to area hospitals, medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need.

All 6,126 stores nationwide are expected to be a part of this effort.

"We have a long history of feeding people during times of crisis and uncertainty. When we were looking at how we could help, we knew we could use the reach of our national brand to make a difference in thousands of local neighborhoods," said Russell Weiner, Domino's chief operating officer and president of the Americas. "We have franchisees and company-owned stores all over the country already doing amazing work in their communities and we know that by amplifying those efforts together we will be able to help even more people who are struggling right now."

Domino's franchisees are already out helping their local communities.

"We empowered our managers to look for opportunities in their local neighborhoods to donate pizzas to those in need," said Domino's franchisee Pat Farmer, who owns stores in the Seattle-Tacoma area. "It could be for families, frontline workers or even those showing up to work at our grocery stores. Stores are now actively looking for who they can help next. They have pride in how they're making a difference during difficult times."

Every Domino's store will donate 200 pizzas within their local communities.

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 11:00 am. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]