Domino's giving away 10 million pizza slices nationwide

Domino's Pizza and all its franchisees will be giving away millions of slices of pizza to people in the front lines battling COVID-19.

Company-owned and franchised stores throughout the U.S. started this week donating roughly 10 million slices of pizza within their local communities.

The food will be given to area hospitals, medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need.

All 6,126 stores nationwide are expected to be a part of this effort.

"We have a long history of feeding people during times of crisis and uncertainty. When we were looking at how we could help, we knew we could use the reach of our national brand to make a difference in thousands of local neighborhoods," said Russell Weiner, Domino's chief operating officer and president of the Americas. "We have franchisees and company-owned stores all over the country already doing amazing work in their communities and we know that by amplifying those efforts together we will be able to help even more people who are struggling right now."

Domino's franchisees are already out helping their local communities.

"We empowered our managers to look for opportunities in their local neighborhoods to donate pizzas to those in need," said Domino's franchisee Pat Farmer, who owns stores in the Seattle-Tacoma area. "It could be for families, frontline workers or even those showing up to work at our grocery stores. Stores are now actively looking for who they can help next. They have pride in how they're making a difference during difficult times."

Every Domino's store will donate 200 pizzas within their local communities.