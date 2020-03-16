Dollar General dedicating first hour of shopping to seniors

Dollar General Corporation announced plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, as well as amend store operating hours beginning Tuesday, March 17.

In a news release, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour the stores are open be dedicated for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The chain of discount stores say it wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing.

Area Dollar General stores normally open at 8 a.m.