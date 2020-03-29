Doctors to public: Stay home

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to pop up throughout the Rio Grande Valley with more than 50 reported throughout Hidalgo, Starr, Willacy and Cameron counties.

The four counties have continuously reminded the public to maintain calm and each has implemented their own version of a stay-at-home order as a way to control the spread of the virus.

For doctors in the Valley, those measures are instrumental, explaining that the only way to “defeating” the virus is by people staying at home.

Dr. Federico Vallejo, a pulmonologist and intensivist, said hospitals have spent weeks preparing for a possible outbreak of the coronavirus, but because there haven’t been many hospitalizations among the positive cases, the hospitals haven’t had to deal with the stress of dealing with a shortage of beds or lack of equipment.

One known hospitalization is that of a 31-year-old man from Pharr. Hidalgo County officials said the patient was hospitalized somewhere outside of Hidalgo County but no other details about the location of the facility were disclosed.

Vallejo said they’re hopeful the situation locally won’t be as severe as it has been in major cities.

“Because of a couple of factors — the Valley is more dispersed,” he said. “This is not New York, this is not San Francisco that 1,000 people live together in a building.”

“We still think that we’re going to see cases but not up to that magnitude,” he added.

Vallejo is part of the Rio Grande Valley Physician Task Force - COVID-19, which is comprised of more than 300 healthcare providers from the Valley across all medical systems — Valley Baptist Medical Center, South Texas Health Systems, DHR, and Mission Regional Medical Center, which is part of Prime Healthcare Services.

“We are collaborating and we are working together and the most important message of this group is to tell the general population to stay home as much as possible,” Vallejo said.