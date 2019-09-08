Doctor time: Children take their stuffed animals for checkups

Children enjoyed a day of “Teddy Bear Clinic” Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville where they got to bring their favorite stuffed animal for an annual checkup.

At the event, Moody Clinic, Valley Baptist Medical Center, Children’s Bereavement Center and Brownsville Police Department, among many other organizations, interacted with the children and talked to them and their parents about the services available for the community.

Ruth Mason, director of Children’s Services at Valley Baptist Medical Center, said this event is a great way to involve children with hospitals so they can stop being scared when they go to one. The medical center was in charge of doing the teddy bear annual check up and they also taught children how some of the hospital tools work and what they do for them.

“Our role is to basically show the children that it is safe to come to the hospital and that we are there to take care of them and make sure that they feel better,” Mason said. “Right now, we are making sure that they know what the IV process is for and make sure that they’re hydrated, make sure that they understand this medication they receive through their vein will help them feel better.”

Samantha Martinez, clinical supervisor for Children’s Services at Valley Baptist Medical Center, said this event makes children more familiar with things that can be very scary for them when going to the hospital. Martinez was checking the teddy bears and teaching children how an IV would be put on their arm.

“Something like IV fluids really scare them. We didn’t bring any needles or anything like that, just so they can understand the process of having this attached to them so it can make it less scary,” she said. “A lot of times we use therapy where we do the IV process to their toy, their teddy bear, and they see that it doesn’t hurt it so then they put it on themselves and they notice that if it’s OK for the teddy bear, then it is OK for me.”

For more information about future events, visit “Children’s Museum of Brownsville” on Facebook or call the museum at (956) 548-9300.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com