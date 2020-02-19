Docs: Authorities seize over $230,000 in drug proceeds - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Docs: Authorities seize over $230,000 in drug proceeds

Posted: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 5:19 pm

Docs: Authorities seize over $230,000 in drug proceeds BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County investigators discovered over $230,000 in narcotics proceeds stashed inside the back seats of a BMW during a traffic stop last week, according to a federal criminal complaint filed last week.

The complaint, filed on Valentine’s Day, alleged that Special Investigations Unit investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office conducted at traffic stop on a 2007 BMW on Feb. 12, leading to the discovery of the cash.

The vehicle displayed a Mexican license plate, according to the document’s summary. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Luis Fernando Olivares Hurtado, a resident and citizen of Mexico, the complaint stated.

The document alleged that during the traffic stop, a K9 alerted to the presence of the trained odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle, which they searched after obtaining Olivares’ consent.

“A further inspection of the vehicle revealed twenty-five bundles of U.S. currency concealed in lead lined aftermarket compartments located inside of the back seats,” the summary stated.

The currency discovered in the bundles totaled approximately $232,270, according to the document. It also detailed that Olivares allegedly waived his Miranda Rights and told investigators he was to receive $3,000 in payment to transport the bundles of cash.

Olivares made an initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Brownsville before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan on Friday. He was held without bond, according to court records.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

