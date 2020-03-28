Docs: 18-year-old shot in face, juvenile witnesses shooting

The lifeless body of 18-year-old Angel Gonzalez laid in the street for nearly nine hours after Edinburg police allege two teens shot him during a drug deal, according to probable cause affidavits.

The shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. on March 23, according to Edinburg police, who later arrested Tanner Charles Dickerson-Rodriguez, 19, and 17-year-old Ryan Jet Rodriguez.

Edinburg police discovered Gonzalez's body with gunshot wounds to the face in the 1000 block of Esperanza St., police said on Monday.

The probable cause affidavits for the arrests reveal that when Edinburg detectives began their investigation they learned that a juvenile was providing information about the shooting to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

That juvenile told authorities that he received a Snapchat message from an unknown person at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night asking to buy drugs and to meet at a residence on Esperanza Street, according to the charging document, which goes on to state that the juvenile and Gonzalez went to the residence at around 2:30 a.m. that night.

When they arrived, Rodriguez pointed a handgun at them while Dickerson-Rodriguez pointed a rifle, according to the affidavits.

The juvenile and Rodriguez ran in separate directions, according to the charging document.

The juvenile told authorities he saw Rodriguez get shot, the arrest warrant affidavit states.

Edinburg police arrested both men Sunday afternoon and say they each waived their Miranda rights and implicated themselves and each other in the shooting, according to the documents.

They remain jailed on $1 million in bonds on charges of murder and attempted murder.

