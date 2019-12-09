‘Diving in’: Brownsville native makes a splash on stage in Chicago

Ilse Zacharias followed her passion for social justice to Chicago, where she wields it through acting, which she’s equally passionate about.

The Brownsville native and 2012 Lopez High School graduate is garnering critical praise for her stage performances as part of Chicago’s robust Latino theater community.

“Around the Town Chicago” cites Zacharias’ deft handling of the role of Belén, a revolutionary’s wife taken by the Argentine military in the Stephanie Alison Walker plays “The Madres” and “The Abuelas,” which examine Argentina’s Dirty War against its own citizens from 1976 to 1983.

A reviewer for Chicago PBS station WTTW described Zacharias as “central to several brief but harrowing scenes” in “The Abuelas.” The Chicago Reader deemed her “radiant as Belén” in “The Madres” and key to some of the play’s most “devastating moments.”

The Chicago Tribune credits Zacharias’ “honest” portrayal of Anna in a stage adaptation of Tolstoy’s masterpiece “Anna Karenina,” while ChicagoOnStage said her interpretation of the role “boils over with energy and emotion as she grows more compelling, complex, and beautifully conflicted with each scene.”

Zacharias switched from criminal justice-oriented classes to theater while in high school, deciding it was a better way to reach people and effect change. She enrolled in Chicago’s Roosevelt University, which prioritizes social justice, to study acting.

“It’s not just about the art,” Zacharias said in a phone interview. “It’s also the stories that we tell and the people who tell it, and making sure we see each other on stage and also promote good. That’s why I do a lot of social-based theater work.”

When she was younger, there were few characters Zacharias could relate to on television or in plays, she said, though now a “bigger movement of inclusivity” is taking place, allowing more points of view to be expressed in more languages, she said.

“Here in Chicago there’s definitely a movement going on, and I’m lucky enough to work with the Destinos festival, which is, I think, the largest Latinx theater festival here in Chicago, and I do work predominately throughout the Latinx community here,” Zacharias said.

She did recently travel to Mexico City as part of the cast of “La Peor De Todas” (The Worst of All) for the Destinos 3rd International Latino Theater Festival finale, held Dec. 4-5. Destinos is run by the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), whose co-founder and executive director is Myrna Salazar. Zacharias actually portrayed Salazar in “La Havana Madrid,” a production of Chicago’s Teatro Vista, Zacharias’ theatrical home since graduating from Roosevelt.

“I got to play her and that was just a treat,” Zacharias said. “She was in the audience and she gave me a wink, and I knew I was doing her justice.”

A New City Stage review called Zacharias’ turn as Myrna “the evening’s most memorable scene.”

“She torches the boards with a monologue that concluded in raucous applause while she coolly checked her complexion in a compact mirror,” according to the reviewer. “Anyone who’s had the pleasure of meeting Ms. Salazar will know the portrayal to be as accurate as they come.”

What separates truly talented actors from the rest of the pack? Zacharias thinks it has to do with vulnerability to some extent.

“I think it’s a vulnerability to bring everything that has made you, into a character, into your art, and also to tell the story that you want to tell,” she said. “Because I feel like if you’re not passionate and if you’re not driven to a story, then your education, the training that you’ve had, means nothing.”

Zacharias said she tries hard to do justice to each project she takes on and thinks constantly about her role.

“‘The Madres’ definitely unlocked so much in me,” she said. “ ‘The Madres’ for sure was the one where I was, like, I need to do it justice because this is a story that needs to be told. People don’t know about the Dirty War.”

Difficult roles such as Anna Karenina also require putting one’s self aside and having assurance that the rest of the cast and crew “have your back,” Zacharias said.

“It’s the stripping down of the ego and the stripping down of the self, and being completely confident and comfortable around the director and the ensemble, and just knowing that they’re there to support you,” she said. “I don’t know anything else but just giving it 100 percent and just kind of diving in.”

As tough as it is being away from home, and despite the brutal winters, Zacharias — nominated this year for an Alliance of Latinx Theater Artists award — has made her home in Chicago, is all in when it comes to acting and has begun mulling what comes next, including, ideally, film and television, she said.

“There are definitely highs and lows, but the highs are just so amazing that I can’t ever give up,” Zacharias said. “The stage is where my heart is and it will forever be, but there are so many wonderful TV shows being filmed here in Chicago at the moment, and I don’t see that ever stopping, and they’re becoming more and more inclusive.

“So I definitely feel like that’s the way to go. I also have been dabbling in short series and short films. That’s something I’m really excited to do. I really like producing. I really like telling the stories that are not often told and giving people a voice — people that don’t usually get one.”

