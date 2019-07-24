Disturbance could develop in Gulf of Mexico - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Disturbance could develop in Gulf of Mexico

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 9:30 am

Disturbance could develop in Gulf of Mexico By Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

A disturbance is lingering over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and could develop into some type of stronger storm later this week.

The National Hurricane Center say sthe disorganized clouds and showers are part of a frontal boundary. An area of low pressure is expected to form near the boundary later tonight and the two could create some type of development.

Forecasters say the low pressure system has a 20 percent chance of developing near the coast over the next five days anywhere along the Texas to Florida coast.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 9:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]