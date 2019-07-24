Disturbance could develop in Gulf of Mexico

A disturbance is lingering over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and could develop into some type of stronger storm later this week.

The National Hurricane Center say sthe disorganized clouds and showers are part of a frontal boundary. An area of low pressure is expected to form near the boundary later tonight and the two could create some type of development.

Forecasters say the low pressure system has a 20 percent chance of developing near the coast over the next five days anywhere along the Texas to Florida coast.