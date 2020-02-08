District Showcase: All BISD schools to participate in Children’s Parade

The Brownsville Independent School District is taking the BISD Children’s Parade during Charro Days back to the days when all BISD schools participated in the lead-off parade during Charro Days.

BISD recently announced that after years of considering the move, from now on only BISD schools will be allowed to participate in what was originally intended as a BISD parade. The Thursday afternoon event is being billed as a showcase for all BISD schools and programs.

It begins at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Boulevard and Elizabeth Street. Beforehand, VIP cars and floats, marching bands, drill teams, cheerleaders, and dance groups from every BISD school and entity will assemble inside Sams Memorial Stadium before stepping off in what will easily be the largest BISD Children’s Parade ever.

The parade will follow the traditional Charro Days route down Elizabeth Street to International Boulevard. As in years past, the BISD elementary schools that perform in Fiesta Folklorica on Monday will perform traditional Mexican dances during the BISD Children’s Parade, each school performing the traditional dance of a different Mexican state.

This year the eight Fiesta Folklorica schools are Russell, Cromack, Yturria, Del Castillo, Peña, Gallegos, Garden Park and Hudson elementary schools. Each will perform their Fiesta Folklorica dance along the Children’s Charro Days Parade route, stopping in intersections to complete the dances as bands and floats catch up.

At midweek, 27 floats of all different kinds were planning to be in the parade, along with 13 marching bands representing all BISD high schools and middle schools, said Pamela A. Ramirez, BISD elementary music advisor and coordinator for the parade. School groups were looking for enough flatbeds to accommodate all the floats, she said.

Meanwhile, elementary schools not in the rotation to perform in Fiesta Folklorica this year were organizing dance groups to be in the parade and seven BISD departments were planning a presence.

The goal is for every BISD school and department to be in the parade, BISD Superintendent René Gutierrez said.

“What we want to do is restore it back to what was intended from the very beginning, the Brownsville Independent School District Children’s Charro Days Parade on Thursday at the beginning of Charro Days,” Gutierrez said. “We want to be able to allow all our schools to participate, and so we need to be able to take care of our kids first.”

Gutierrez said that over the years charter and private schools had been allowed to be part of the parade to the point that as BISD got bigger its schools only got to participate on a rotating basis.

“We want to showcase our kids. … So now BISD is going to have all our schools represented at the children’s parade and it’s been years, it’s been a long time that this has not happened … we’re going to bring it back to where all our schools are part of this parade,” he said.

Ramirez said the safety of the children will be of upmost importance but she expects it to be a fun-filled event.

“How many kids? At least a couple of thousand, I would guess,” Ramirez said. “Bands, drill teams, JROTC units, usually cheerleaders as well. I’m very excited. With all the schools in, it’s going to be the best ever.”

BISD officials are still finalizing event details, but Ramirez said a Brownsville Police Department motorcycle unit would lead off the parade, followed by a BISD color guard, a military honor guard and BISD police unit, before Russell Elementary starts off the school groups performing the much loved “La Danza de los Viejitos.”

glong@brownsvilleherald.com