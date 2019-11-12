District attorney investigator fired for DWI charge - Brownsville Herald: Local News

District attorney investigator fired for DWI charge

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:00 pm

BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

An investigator with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office was fired after information surfaced indicating that he is the subject of an ongoing DWI investigation.

District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said in a statement that he was informed of the incident at 11:30 a.m. Monday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is currently investigating Manuel Cisneros.

“I immediately instructed my Chief Investigator to confirm and corroborate the information,” he said, explaining that he fired Cisneros upon receiving confirmation two hours later.

Saenz stated that the case will be turned over to an independent Attorney Pro-Tem for prosecution once DPS completes its investigation.

Posted in on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:00 pm.

