Distance Learning: BISD shuts schools until further notice, takes all learning online

Posted: Monday, March 30, 2020 8:44 pm

Distance Learning: BISD shuts schools until further notice, takes all learning online By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Brownsville Independent School District schools will remain closed until further notice, Superintendent Rene Gutierrez announced after President Donald Trump ordered a 30-day extension of social distancing guidelines because of the novel coronavirus.

Trump made the announcement Sunday, throwing into limbo plans for students to return to classes April 13. But Gutierrez also said it is too early to assume that students won’t return to classes yet this school year.

He said things keep changing and that students conceivably could return earlier than 30 days from now, or later. It all depends on guidance from the Texas Education Agency, he said.

“The most important thing is our kids need us,” Gutierrez said Monday afternoon. “We need to continue to find ways to keep them engaged. They’re still our students, so let’s not forget the kids.”

Monday morning a team of administrators at Porter Early College High School continued to distribute Chromebook, iPad and notebook computers to students, along with a few remaining internet hotspots that BISD received through a Sprint 1 Million grant.

The grant provided notebook computers with hotspot internet access to thousands of BISD freshmen and sophomores that are now helping bridge the digital divide as BISD scrambles to take all learning online.

Gutierrez said students across the district are coming in to their campuses to pick up the devices, which BISD had stockpiled before the coronavirus crisis hit.

Teachers at Porter are holding meetings at their regular times and starting to hold classes via the Zoom video conferencing app, Principal Mary Solis said.

She said on the first day that devices were being distributed last week the long distribution line prompted assistant principals to secure a transportation department bus and deliver the devices themselves.

“We’re an early college high school district, so our students became familiar as freshmen with Blackboard, Canvas and Zoom,” she said. “Now, the teachers are using Zoom to stick to their same exact schedules for meetings and classes.”

“This pandemic may alter our lives, but it will not stop us from our calling and passion to teach,” Solis texted Monday afternoon.

Distribution of instructional packets for students without internet access and devices for those with it will continue this week, Gutierrez said in the school closing-school message posted Sunday night. He also said he understood Spectrum was enabling several wifi hotspots around the city to help with internet access during the crisis.

Distribution of school breakfasts and lunches will continue Monday through Friday at 12 sites around the city. IDEA Public Schools, South Texas ISD and several other districts are also distributing school meals during the coronavirus shutdown.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Monday, March 30, 2020 8:44 pm.

