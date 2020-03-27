Disparate impact: Some restaurants suffer while others abide

A big reason the United States is facing a recession right now is because of the effect of COVID-19 on small businesses, countless restaurants among them, creating millions of suddenly unemployed.

In the hardest hit cities, bars and eateries are closed because everything is on lockdown. In Brownsville, which is (so far) less affected, on-premises dining is temporarily prohibited and restaurants must close by 10 p.m. by order of Cameron County, though delivery, curbside and takeout service is still allowed.

Even with these allowances, some establishments have seen almost all their revenue evaporate almost overnight, while others are better poised to ride things out depending on their business model. The Brownsville Herald spoke with a few of them.

Cobbleheads, a popular restaurant, bar and music venue with a deck overlooking a resaca, is feeling the pain acutely. Joe Kenney, who opened the business in 1996, has watched his receipts vanish since restrictions began being implemented in recent weeks and his restaurant, like hundreds of others around the city, went to takeout only.

“To-go is mainly friends and regulars popping in, but we’re not a normal to-go place,” he said. “What people pay for here is the atmosphere. To-gos have been minimal.”

Kenney said the restaurant is down to just a skeleton crew, consisting of his family and a cook. Meanwhile, he’s staying busy sprucing things up. The saltillo tile floors, for instance, gleam with a mirror finish.

“I’m stripping, I’m waxing, I’m painting,” Kenney said. “I’m doing what I can. If I just sat there waiting for the phone to ring I’d go totally bonkers. Thank God for family. We’ve got to have faith and pray for everybody. I’m not the only one. I can’t imagine the scope, not only in our community alone but nationwide. And I understand it’s going to take time, so I can’t complain about it taking time. Still, you’re scared. You’re very, very scared.”

He said he’s been in contact with all his debtors to let them know sales have plummeted, which “in a normal situation they would close you down.” His banker has been very understanding and support in the form of calls and emails from friends and regulars have been pouring in, Kenney said. Still, Cobbleheads won’t survive without an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, he said. Kenney has already started the application process, which has multiple steps.

“We’ve already filled out all our paperwork, but I’m sure there’s still much more,” he said. “It’s an extensive form. Lots of financials to gather. … The funding is going to be paramount.”

El Ultimo Taco, founded in 1999, had extensive dine-in business before it was forced to shutter close off its dining area to customers, which forced some outside-the-box thinking, according to Oscar Palomo, the restaurant’s marketing director. First they adopted curbside takeout, which helped some, and then free delivery, which helped more, he said. It’s something new for the taqueria, which had never featured delivery before, free or otherwise.

“We don’t have as much business but it’s keeping steady,” Palomo said. “When we started the free delivery a lot of people started calling us.

The restaurant started with a 10-mile delivery radius but then expanded it to include the Brownsville and Rancho Viejo areas, he said. The business has plenty of food and supplies and continues to stock up, so it should be able to keep operating, Palomo said. As other restaurants close, he expects demand to go up, he said. The restaurant gave its employees the option of staying home if they wished, which has worked out since the business cut its hours substantially, Palomo said. The business can probably survive without an EID loan, though that could change, he said.

“I think we’re going to be all right without it, but we’ve still got to keep our minds open,” Palomo said.

Mando Vera, owner of the 65-year-old Southmost institution Vera’s Backyard Bar-B-Que, said his business hasn’t suffered at all from the restrictions. That’s because it’s never had more than a few tables inside, drive-through and takeout comprising the vast majority of its business. Normally open Friday-Sunday, Vera just started opening Thursdays too.

“It’s very slow,” he said. “People don’t know yet I guess.”

Weekends are booming, however COVID-19 or not. Business, while always good, has been livelier than usual in recent weeks due to a spate of local and national media attention, Vera said. He’s asking customers to call in their orders a day in advance.

“Last week we sold out Sunday at 10 o’clock,” he said. “I don’t like that idea. I want to have enough meat to serve our customers. We’re making extra.”

Omar Formacio, co-owner of The Pizzeria, said adjusting to the new restrictions have been a struggle, though sales have hardly suffered a dent. The company’s Brownsville location has just five tables, and 85 percent of its business is takeout and delivery, he said. Only the curbside takeout is new, along with the sneeze shield newly erected at the cash register.

“We’ve been very lucky because we had already all of our to-go containers, all of our systems in place for our delivery services,” Formacio said.

The business has reinforced sanitizing and cleaning policies at its five restaurants around the Rio Grande Valley, has been retraining employees and holding daily online meetings with managers and crew, he said. Formacio’s brother and The Pizzeria co-owner Emmanuel Formacio also happens to teach microbiology at Texas State Technical College, which makes him handy to have around these days, and he’s been advising safe practice protocols at each location.

One issue is managers’ safety when counting cash at the end of the day, Omar said. Since the invention of paper money humans have wet their fingers in order to count it, though COVID-19 means that’s not option anymore. Formacio said he read something about cash being disinfected with chemicals in China, though the company was set to test a different method of currency disinfection, one involving the restaurant’s 500-degree oven.

“We’re going to test putting the cash into the oven for a few seconds,” he said. “The virus dies at 140 degrees. Hopefully we can find the right time before we burn our money.”

