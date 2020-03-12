Disinfectant to the rescue: BISD fights coronavirus with suds, sanitizer, antivirus

As of Thursday, Cameron County had no active cases of COVID-19. To help make sure it stays that way, the Brownsville Independent School District is deploying plenty of soap and water, lots of hand sanitizer, and as much disinfectant as it takes to fight the coronavirus.

While school is still in session this week BISD is making sure all schools and facilities have an ample supply of hand soap and plenty of hand sanitizer. When Spring Break arrives next week crews will get busy disinfecting all campuses, Jimmy Haynes, assistant superintendent of district operations, said.

In the meantime “we’ve instructed all custodians to continuously wipe down common areas, door knobs and other places. Next week, we’ll be going into the campuses, disinfecting the whole campus,” he said.

Thursday morning the BISD Transportation Department was busy disinfecting school buses using battery-powered sprayers as the buses came in from their morning runs to the bus barn on Dana Avenue. The sprayers sent a disinfectant mist over the bus interiors. It is a process that started in 2017 with the H1-N1 virus outbreak and has been refined in the years since, Transportation Director Eliud Ornelas said.

He said when the coronavirus situation developed, Garcia Middle School Principal Luis Segura remembered his time at the Transportation Department and asked for Transportation’s electrostatic Clorox sprayer to use at Garcia. It has to be plugged in but sprays more completely.

Haynes said BISD has ordered two of the Clorox 360 machines per high school and one per middle and elementary school, which are expected to arrive later this month.

“ We’re trying to be proactive to prevent any coronavirus from existing,” Haynes said. “Once someone comes in with a cough, you have to disinfect that classroom again. You have to be constantly cleaning and monitoring students for any signs of students being sick.”

The BISD Health Services Department is following the guidance of the Cameron County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is to :

>> Stay home when you are sick, temperature of 100 or above.

>> Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds

>> Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose with unwashed hands

>> Avoid contact with people who are sick

>> Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and dispose of it

>> Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

>> Encourage flu vaccine for those who have not had it this season

