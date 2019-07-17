Disaster declaration granted to Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy counties - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Disaster declaration granted to Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy counties

Posted: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 8:00 pm

Disaster declaration granted to Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy counties Staff report Brownsville Herald

President Trump today granted a request made by Gov. Abbott to declare three Rio Grande Valley counties as disaster zones following storms which left chunks of the area under water, according to a news release.

Gov. Abbott submitted to President Trump a letter on July 10, asking for the disaster declaration in order to better assist those who suffered from flooding damage in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.

With the declaration, Individual Assistance of up to $34,000 per household can be granted to help repair damages caused by the severe weather.

Those who live in one of the three affected counties and who wish to apply for Individual Assistance may call (800) 621-FEMA or visit www.disasterassistance.gov.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 8:00 pm.

Calendar

Calendar

