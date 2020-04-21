Dirty Al's thanking first responders with food - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Dirty Al's thanking first responders with food

Posted: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:56 am

Dirty Al's thanking first responders with food Staff report Brownsville Herald

A popular family owned chain of restaurants in the Valley is holding First Responders Appreciation Day on Thursday.

Dirty Al's Seafood Market and Cajun Kitchen in Brownsville will be giving a free chicken plate to all police officers, nurses, doctors, fire fighters, Border Patrol agents, game wardens, other first responders and anyone in the service industry from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 23 at 4495 N. Expressway 77.

The restaurant says it wants to thank all those who have worked so hard for the Valley and putting their lives on the line supporting the community.

Last week, Dirty Al's at Pelican Station held a similar food giveaway for those in the restaurant and hotel service industry from the Port Isabel and South Padre Island area.

