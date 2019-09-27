Deputies: Brownsville teen found with heroin in backpack

Florida officials say a Brownsville teen who traveled to that state was arrested on Monday with bundles of heroin he carried in his backpack.

According to a news release, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it received information that 17-year-old Diego Ricardi was on a bus headed to Sarasota with a large amount of heroin.

Tactical unit deputies waited for Ricardi to get off the Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) bus and then questioned him about his backpack. They say the teen gave them permission to look into his bag and discovered four bundles of heroin wrapped in plastic weighing more than 11 pounds. They also seized $3,000 in cash.

According to TV station WWSB, the sheriff’s office said Ricardi told them he picked up the heroin in Brownsville and was transporting it to Tampa when the drug deal fell through.

The 17-year-old is charged with trafficking in heroin more than four grams and remains in the Sarasota County Jail on $250,000 bond.