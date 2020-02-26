Death row inmate loses appeal for DNA tests

Death row inmate Ruben Gutierrez lost his state-level appeal for a post-conviction DNA test on Wednesday, according to a ruling issued by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

The ruling also lifted a stay of execution issued in Gutierrez’s case in October.

Gutierrez was convicted of capital murder and was sentenced to death for his participation in the robbery and murder of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison during a home invasion on Sept. 5, 1998.

He has been on death row since 1999 and was one of three people convicted in the murder, according to a statement from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

“Tomorrow, we intend to go before Judge Benjamin Euresti in the 107th District Court to request a new date of execution for Gutierrez. According to this schedule, Gutierrez will see a new potential execution date as early as June,” the DA’s office wrote. “We hope to see justice is done for the Harrison family, including Escolastica’s sister, whose anguish has spanned the 22 years since her death,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

An advisory filed in Gutierrez’s federal appeal on Wednesday indicated that the federal court, which stayed its proceedings until the outcome of the state-level appeal, stated that both parties must amend their pleadings in light of the decision.

In its ruling, the Texas Court of Criminal appeals detailed several prior state-level appeals lost by Gutierrez.

In April 2010, Gutierrez filed a motion arguing that exculpatory DNA test results would show that he was not guilty. Items he wanted tested included a blood sample taken from the victim, a shirt belonging to a family member of the victim, nail scrapings taken during the autopsy, and a single loose hair found on the victim’s left hand.

This motion was also denied, prompting Gutierrez to file a petition for a writ of habeas corpus alleging that the state failed to disclose material and exculpatory evidence that should have been DNA-tested. That petition was denied in April 2018.

In June of last year, Gutierrez filed a motion for DNA testing requesting that fingernail scrapings collected from Harrison, her nightgown, robe, and slip, the hair, and blood samples collected from the victim’s bathroom, a raincoat, and a sofa be tested.

Gutierrez argued that the new evidence casts doubt on a witness’s identification of him at the crime scene, shows that the lead detective testified falsely in the case, and shows that his third compelling evidence points to one of the victim’s family members as the actual killer.

On Wednesday, the court again denied the motion for DNA testing on the grounds that Gutierrez did not meet the requirements for DNA testing and that even if the evidence were to be tested, it would likely not exonerate Gutierrez.

According to the ruling issued by the appeals court on Wednesday, Harrison lived with a family member in a mobile home park. Harrison owned the mobile home park and her home doubled as the park’s office.

The court wrote that at the time of the murder, Harrison did not trust the banks and had $600,000 in cash hidden in her home. Gutierrez was one of the few people who knew about Harrison’s money as he was friends with Harrison’s family member, according to the case summary contained in the ruling.

Gutierrez, then 21, allegedly orchestrated a plan to steal her money with accomplices Rene Garcia — who entered the home with Gutierrez, and Pedro Garcia, who drove the car, the document stated.

According to the ruling, the family member found Harrison’s body in a pool of blood on the night of Sept. 5. She had been severely beaten and stabbed numerous times, the bedroom was in disarray, and her money was missing. The document stated that multiple witness statements placed Gutierrez at the trailer park on the evening of the murder.

The document detailed that on Sept. 9, 1998, Gutierrez made a voluntary statement to police saying he had been driving around with a friend on the Saturday of the murder, which didn’t check out. Four days later, statements given by both accomplices resulted in a warrant for Gutierrez’s arrest.

He allegedly admitted to officers during a second statement that he planned to “rip off” Harrison but that he waited at a park while Rene and Pedro did it, according to the ruling. Gutierrez told police that when the two came back, Rene was holding a screwdriver covered in blood and said he had killed Harrison.

The summary noted that Rene and Pedro returned with a blue suitcase and a tackle/tool box full of money. Gutierrez was able to lead investigators to the suitcase based upon what he was told by his accomplices, the ruling stated.

However, the following day he made a third statement, admitting that he had lied “about being dropped off in the park, about not being with Rene,” the court wrote.

Gutierrez then told investigators that Pedro dropped him and Rene off a Harrison’s home. The initial plan was for Garcia to lure Harrison out of her home by asking to see a trailer lot. Then, Gutierrez would come around from the back of her home, run in, and take the money out without her seeing him, according to the document.

Instead, Rene was still inside when Gutierrez ran around the front, according to the court’s ruling. He told investigators that Garcia knocked Harrison out by hitting her, then repeatedly stabbed her with a screwdriver with a red handle, which they had gotten from the back of the truck in a tool box along with another screwdriver, a star type.

Much of the money was recovered, according to the court, which wrote that Gutierrez’s wife’s cousin, Juan Pablo Campos, led police to $50,000 that Gutierrez had given him to keep safe.

According to the court’s ruling, the prosecution emphasized that the medical examiner’s testimony that two different instruments caused the stab wounds, Gutierrez’s admission that he and Rene went inside Harrison’s home office with two different screwdrivers and the fact that four different people and another passerby who did not know Gutierrez saw him at the mobile home park that day.

A note included on the bottom of the court’s ruling stated that the medical examiner testified that Harrison suffered defensive wounds that indicated she had struggled for her life and tried to “ward off blows or attacks of some sort”.

“He said that she was stabbed approximately thirteen times by two different instruments. One ‘almost certainly’ was a flat-head screwdriver and the other was possibly a Phillips-head screwdriver,” the court wrote.

A jury convicted Gutierrez of capital murder under the guidelines that required them to find that Gutierrez, “acting along or as a party” with the accomplice, intentionally caused Harrison’s death. They delivered a guilty verdict, and the trial judge sentenced Gutierrez to death based on the jury’s findings, according to the court.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com