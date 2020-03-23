Dear Readers, Friends and Neighbors,

During these challenging and trying times, it is important that we at AIM Media remind you of our commitment to keeping you — our neighbors, friends, and fellow citizens — informed on how COVID-19 is impacting daily life in our local communities. Our team of journalists is working around the clock to provide you with up-to-the-minute news on a daily basis; reporting information that is important to you and your loved ones, and highlighting the extraordinary people doing extraordinary things during this unprecedented experience.

At AIM Media, we’re taking steps in an effort to do our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect employees and customers while continuing to bring you the information you need to help navigate through this ordeal.

First, to ensure the health and safety of our employees, where possible, we have offered staff the opportunity to work remotely. We have also increased sanitation practices throughout our newsrooms, offices, production sites, and with product deliveries. Additionally, our lobby will be closed to the public until further notice. Advertisers, customers, and readers can call us with any questions at (956) 542-4301.

At this time, we will continue to deliver your newspaper and provide essential news to our community. The World Health Organization states the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from packages — including newspapers — that have been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is low. However, those who handle our printed products are taking precautionary measures.

Second, while the home delivery and single copy sales of our printed publications will continue to remain available, we will be providing the online version of The Brownsville Herald free to the public. During this crisis, we have removed the paywall for our daily Digital Replica Newspaper (E-Edition). This option is available to subscribers and non-subscribers. This important step represents part of our effort to keep you informed during these uncertain and rapidly changing times.

To access the E-Editions, visit our website: www.brownsvilleherald.com, and enter your email address to create an account. You will then be able to sign-in to access the publication at no cost. We encourage you to share this option with family members, friends, and neighbors.

If you would like to subscribe, call (956) 542-4301.

Third, we invite you to partner with AIM Media to help share local information and stories by calling or emailing story ideas; acts of kindness within our community; or other aspects of how COVID-19 may be impacting our region. Let’s work together to disseminate information and support our community.

To share your ideas and news tips, please email us at community@brownsvilleherald.com

While each of us bears the burden COVID-19 has created, AIM Media is here to bear it with you. To that end, we pledge to remain your most trusted source for news and will continue to inspire unity and promote the common good as we continue to work together.

Please know that as the situation changes, seemingly minute-by-minute, you are foremost in our minds as we disseminate information to you and to the local community during this rapidly changing situation.

Thank you for your continued support of local journalism. It’s never been more important than now.

Stay positive, healthy, and strong.

Frank Escobedo

Publisher