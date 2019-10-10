Deadline extended in RFP query; Airport solicits proposals for restaurant, retail

The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is soliciting bids for development, management and operation of a restaurant/general retail concession in its new terminal building, which is under construction and expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The original deadline for proposals was in August, though the airport extended the deadline to Oct. 16, in part to attract more local proposals, Airport Director Bryant Walker said.

The new, 91-000-square-foot terminal will have dedicated space for a stand-alone restaurant on the main floor in the pre-security area across from baggage claim. There will also be post-security space on the second floor allocated for a restaurant and retail shops, according to the official request for proposals.

The RFP anticipates that “the restaurant and gift shops should be opened prior to the opening of the terminal.” Walker said that means concessions should be operational and ready for ready for customers the day the terminal opens.

To qualify, a bidder must have operated a restaurant or general retail establishment at least three years immediately preceding the submission, with at least one concession generating at least $150,000 in annual gross receipts for a minimum of one year, according to the RFP.

The document also states that bidders “shall demonstrate financial responsibility and sufficient resources to finance, develop and operate the restaurant or general retail concessions,” and that joint ventures are acceptable as long as one of the partners meets the qualifications.

The requirements outlined in the RFP place a premium on proposals that feature “attractive, customer-oriented operations that will support and advance the role of the Airport” by making arrivals and departures comfortable and convenient for users.

Concession offerings should feature a “variety of food and beverage services that meets the needs of the Airport customers, providing quality, value for money, and menu choices that vary with changing trends and customer preferences,” according to the RFP.

Prices for food, beverages and retail products should not exceed “street plus 10%” in order for customers not to be discouraged from buying them, the documents states. The terms of the food, beverage and gift shop services contract is 10 years. After that period ends, the contract may be extended for a single five-year term “at the sole discretion of the Airport Director,” according to the RFP.

The airport handles roughly 120,000 passengers boardings a year annually, based on 2018 figures, with direct service by American Airlines and United Airlines to Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, respectively.

The entire RFP can be found here: www.cob.us/bids.aspx?bidID=131