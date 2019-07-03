“Dawn of the Dinosaurs” exhibit coming to an end

The “Dawn of the Dinosaurs” exhibit inside the Gladys Porter Zoo is about to come to an end but you still have a few days to see and touch these large animatronic dinosaurs.

The re-created land mammals range from the familiar Tyrannosarus featured in the Jurassic Park movies, to the “user-friendly” Stegosarus, whose displayed robotics provide a hands-on interactive opportunity for Issac Guzman, age 3.

“I prefer to see them this way, when I can tell them what to do,” Guzman said as he prompted the Stegosarus to turn its head by pushing the display panel’s green buttons.

Since 1992, every four years the Gladys Porter Zoo spends weeks in the research and planning to provide a home for the horde of dinosaurs featured in the “Dawn of the Dinosaurs” Exhibit.

Alex and Prisma Troncoso are originally from Brownsville, but now reside in San Antonio.

“Both Alex and I have been coming to the dinosaur exhibit since we were kids,” Prisma says, “ and we really looked forward to sharing this experience with our kids.”

Alex picked up 2-year old Mateo, and six-year old Alessandra patted the side of the Tyrannosaurus model, then the family climbed on its back to “ride” the dinosaur.

The animatronic dinosaurs are designed and constructed by Billings Productions in Allen, Texas.

Jeremy Crum, Manager of Projects & Sales at Billings Productions, says the average weight of each animatronic dinosaur model can range up to 2,500 pounds.

“Depending on the complexity of the robotics, each of the models can take months to build,” Crum said.

Arianna Barrera, the zoo’s communications coordinator, the exhibit attracts mainly families with kids, but many adults seemed grateful to have a brief respite from the heat.

“It takes our staff several weeks to put these models in just the right spot,” Barrera said.

“Dawn of the Dinosaurs” closes this Sunday, and it isn’t scheduled to return until 2023,” Barrera said. “We appreciate all our sponsors, the city of Brownsville, Metro by T-Mobile, and McDonalds, for helping us stage the exposition.”

The Gladys Porter Zoo is open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. until 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $13, $8 for kids, and $10.50 for seniors. “Dawn of the Dinosaurs” costs an additional $3 for each adult.

sgroves@brownsvilleherald.com